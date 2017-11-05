Angry Fareham boss hits out at players and club

Have your say

Pete Stiles was fuming after Fareham Town crumbled to a 6-3 Wessex League premier division defeat against Team Solent at Cams Alders at Saturday.

The Reds boss questioned the commitment of some of his players, while also hitting out at the owners of the club.

What does it say when they would rather hold a christening in the clubhouse which meant the supporters couldn’t even get a drink Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles

‘It becomes very difficult when you don’t get the backing,’ said Stiles.

‘What does it say when they would rather hold a christening in the clubhouse which meant the supporters couldn’t even get a drink.

‘I also had six defenders unavailable for all sorts of reasons.

‘We couldn’t defend the most basic things and towards the end it was like the Chuckle Brothers at the back.

‘After going 3-2 up in the second half we pressed the self-destruct button – gifting them all their goals.’

Ash Tattersall, Scott Hamilton and Sammy Kessack netted for Fareham.

Michael Birmingham defended his players after Horndean suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Shaftesbury.

‘My players have been phenomenal and have earned the right to the odd off-day,’ said the Deans boss.

‘This was just a bad day at the office.

‘The team worked hard but looked very flat and stale.

‘We took an eary lead but after that it was a catalogue of errors.’

Horndean led through a seventh-minute penalty from Jack Maloney – after his brother Josh had been brought down.

Shaftesbury equalised before the interval and grabbed the winner early in the second half.

A fantastic 25-yard strike from Joe Bye – with five minutes remaining – clinched AFC Portchester a 1-0 win at Hamble Club.

Baffins Milton Rovers became the latest victims of unbeaten leaders Andover Town

Louis Bell’s side went down 4-1 at the Kendall Stadium.

‘Andover are a well-organised, quality team and proved to be a step too far for us,’ said the boss.

‘The final scoreline may have flattered them a little, though.’

Petersfield Town slumped to a painful 5-0 defeat against Bemerton Heath Harlequins at Love Lane.