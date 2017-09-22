Baffins looking forward to maiden FA Vase tie

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers host their maiden FA Vase tie at the Kendall Stadium against Selsey in the second qualifying round of the competition tomorrow (3pm).

The hosts won 3-0 at Cowes Sports in the previous round and coach Shaun Wilkinson is looking forward to another big occasion.

He believes there is no pressure on Baffins going into the game given how young the side is.

‘This is a big game for the club playing in a national competition this season for the first time in its history,’ Wilkinson said.

‘There is no pressure on us and no massive expectations.

‘All we want the players to do is go out, work hard for each other and see where it takes them.

‘Our form has been a little up and down recently with two cup wins following three straight defeats in the league.

‘We are a young side though and again have three 17-year-olds in the starting line-up.’

Harry Wedlake and Perry Ryan are long-term injury absentees.

Ollie Watts will also miss the game due to suspension.

AFC Portchester will start as firm favourites against Wessex League division one visitors Tadley Calleva at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

The Royals should be full of confidence after pushing National League South outfit Truro City close in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Cornish outfit needed two late goals to see off the Portchester’s challenge and it was a gallant effort from the visitors.

Michael Birmingham believes Horndean need to get back to basics when they travel to Knaphill – who play in the Combined Counties League.

The Five Heads Park boss is predicting a tough game against a side who like to hit teams on the counter attack.

Birmingham said: ‘Knaphill are coming off the back of a good FA Cup run and are well organised.

‘They like to play counter attacking football and possess plenty of pace out wide.

‘We have had a little blip with two defeats and must go back to doing what we have done well most of the season.

‘First up we need to make sure we up our work rate and do the basics better than the opposition.’

Tyler Moret is cup-tied, but Josh Mound and Jack Maloney return to the Deans’ squad.

Fareham Town bid to end a nine-game losing streak when they host Binfield at Cams Alders.

United Services Portsmouth visit Southern Combination division one strugglers Midhurst & Easebourne.