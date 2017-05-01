Baffins ready to make more history... Rocks face Hamlet

BAFFINS MILTON ROVERS are aiming to make more history by upsetting Wessex League premier division outfit Sholing Sports in the Wessex League Cup final at Wicor Rec today (3pm).

Louis Bell’s side are already the first ever side outside the premier division to feature in the cup final.

Now they want to go one step further by beating the favourites and lifting the trophy itself.

Boss Bell accepts they start the game as outsiders but feels his team are easily capable of rising to the occasion.

He said: ‘One thing my squad has shown all season is that they fear very little.

‘We have nothing to lose and all the pressure is on Sholing.

‘We have had a great season winning promotion to the premier division and winning the cup would be the icing on the cake.

‘Our side is full of waifs and strays from local football but it does possess a degree of experience in key areas.

‘We also have the quality up front with Ryan Pennery and Tyler Moret to cause Sholing some problems.

‘At the same time we are under no illusions because Sholing are a very good side.

‘They won the FA Vase a couple of seasons ago with virtually the same squad.

‘We know we are coming up against a big strong physical outfit.

‘It will be a good measuring stick for us going up into the Wessex premier and interesting to see how we cope.’

Baffins are bound to be tested at the back but the side are boosted by the return of Tyler Yates.

Danny Audin, who has been magnificent all season and full-backs Josh Maddison and Ollie Watts will also have a big part to play.

Shane Cornish will provide cover in front of the back four with stalwart Blu Boam also a key figure.

Youngster George Thomas has also showed he can flourish alongside Boam.

‘In many ways I look upon the team as Raggy Rovers,’ said Bell.

‘Their togetherness, however, is unrivalled and their work ethic is fantastic.

‘The club have come a long way since Fred Cornish and Lee Newport brought them through from parks football.

‘They deserve a lot of credit for that.’

Baffins Milton Rovers: Male, Maddison, Audin, Yates, Watts, Cornish, Boam, White, Thomas, Moret, Pennery. Subs: Dart, Jackson, Willett, Saunders, Rimmer, Dean, Scott

n Bognor take on Dulwich Hamlet today in the Ryman League premier play-off final.

The Rocks beat Wingate & Finchley on Thursday and host the final at Nyewood Lane (3pm).