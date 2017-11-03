Baffins up for the challenge.. Deans players ‘deserve credit’

Have your say

LOUIS BELL is preparing his Baffins Milton Rovers side to attempt to inflict a first defeat of the season on Andover in the Wessex League premier division.

Rovers are excited by the prospect of taking on the unbeaten leaders at the Kendall Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Boss Bell will ensure his team are up for the challenge of being the first team to defeat Andover.

He believes his Rovers side have got enough quality to get the job done.

‘When we are at full strength and at our best we can be a match for anyone in our league,’ said Bell.

‘We know this will be tough because Andover are a good side with some class players.

‘If I know my players, though, they will certainly be up for giving it a go.

‘This is one raffle we want to buy a ticket for.

‘It was good to get back to winning ways at Brockenhurst and hopefully we can carry on from that.’

The home side make one enforced change with defender Ashton Leigh unavailable.

Horndean hope to continue their push for the top three against Shaftesbury at Five Heads Park (3pm).

Sean Wain is ruled out by an ankle injury but Jordan Fancy, Jack Warren and Lee Tigwell could be back.

Deans boss Michael Birmingham wants all his players to continue digging in.

He said: ‘We are going through a difficult patch with injuries but the players are working hard to get us through it.

‘The players deserve a lot of credit.

‘At Petersfield in midweek, once we adapted to the pitch, it was largely one-way traffic.

Fareham Town host Team Solent at Cams Alders (3pm) still licking their wounds from the 4-1 home defeat by Andover.

The Reds led that game 1-0 at the break but paid the penalty for making mistakes in the second period.

‘We should have been 3-0 up at half-time but didn’t take our chances,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

‘The players are keen not to repeat their mistakes.’

Petersfield Town joint-boss Mark Summerhill regards the match with Bemerton Heath Harlequins at Love Lane tomorrow as key.

He said: ‘If we are to avoid relegation then these are the games we have to get points from.’

Centre-back Nick Taylor has joined the Rams from AFC Portchester and he is set to make his debut.

AFC Portchester travel to Hamble Club looking to get back to winning ways in the league (3pm).