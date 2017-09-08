Baffins want bright display in Vase... Deans host Andover

Have your say

MANAGER Louis Bell is looking forward to a first ever FA Vase outing for Baffins Milton Rovers as they go to Cowes Sports in the first round qualifying.

The impressive progress of the team has seen them rapidly making their way up the non-league pyramid.

Their excellent work as a club has now been rewarded with an outing in the famous competition tomorrow (3pm).

‘All the players are looking forward to it and it marks another milestone for the club,’ said manager Louis Bell.

‘It is the first ever time the club have played in a national cup competition.

‘We are determined to go there and make the most of the occasion.

‘Cowes are a decent outfit and it is always a tough place to go.’

There is an added incentive of a home tie against Selsey in the next round for the winners.

Baffins go into the game looking to get back to winning ways after two defeats in the league.

Bell is boosted by having a full-strength squad to choose from.

‘We have a decent cup pedigree in recent years and must look for more success,’ said Bell.

‘Hopefully we have learnt from the last couple of games.’

Horndean are happy to have home advantage in their tie against fellow Wessex League premier division side Andover Town at Five Heads Park tomorrow (3pm).

Home manager Michael Birmingham is expecting a close-fought tie.

‘Both teams are unbeaten in the league so it should be one heck of a tie,’ said the Deans manager.

‘It is a shame two clubs from the same league have been drawn together.

‘Andover are my tip as dark horses to win the league so we will have to be at our best.

‘We are in good form despite our slight blip losing to Bodmin Town in the FA Cup.’

Birmingham faces a huge selection headache after his rearranged side beat Lymington on penalties in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

The players brought in showed character to come from 2-0 down to secure a place in the next round.

Petersfield Town entertain Western League division one basement-side Corsham Town at Love Lane (3pm).

In the Wessex League premier division Fareham Town host Bournemouth at Cams Alders with both teams desperate for a win (3pm).

The Reds, however, continue to be hit by injuries with striker Simon Woods ruled out for the rest of the season by a snapped Achilles.