Battling Petersfield held by Fleet

PETERSFIELD picked up a well earned point with a hard-working performance against Fleet Town in the Ryman League division one central.

Billy Connor and Adam Cripps netted for the hosts at Love Lane.

But Fleet earned a point when they hit back from 2-1 down.

John Robson’s side got 2017 off to the worst possible start at Love Lane when they conceded after 20 seconds.

The hosts gave away possession after taking the kick-off and Pat Cox fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

However, the Rams recovered quickly to equalise after six minutes.

The ball dropped to Connor and he struck the ball home from 25 yards out.

Fleet almost took the lead again on 19 minutes.

Rob Carr rolled the ball to Josh Francis and his low shot was blocked by Petersfield keeper George Hill.

The hosts gained the advantage on 32 minutes.

A free-kick was floated towards to the far post and Cripps looped a firm header into the net off the underside of the bar.

Five minutes before the break Fleet’s Simba Mlambo got clear and took the ball around Hill, only to see his shot cleared for a corner by recovering Rams defender Chris Harvey.

The visitors came out for the second half flying.

Keeper Hill denied them with two excellent saves.

But Fleet equalised on 49 minutes from a corner.

The ball was floated to the edge of the box and Hill was beaten to it by Josh Harfield who rose highest to nod it home.

Hill made two fine saves late on to push away dangerous shots.

Fleet duo Ben White and substitute Danilo Cadate were the men denied.

– GRAEME MOIR