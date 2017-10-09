Bell admits his changes were costly for Baffins... Fareham win... US draw

Have your say

LOUIS BELL admits he got it wrong after Baffins Milton Rovers were pegged back to a 3-3 draw by Amesbury Town in their Wessex League premier division contest at the Kendall Stadium.

The home side were leading 3-1 and strolling to victory when Bell made two changes including taking off danger-man Calvin Moses.

Suddenly the complexion of the game changed and the home side conceded two late penalties.

‘I have to hold my hand up and take some responsibility,’ said Bell.

‘We were looking very comfortable until I made the changes.

‘After that we capitulated and let them back into it.’

Joel Jackson scored twice to give Baffins a 2-0 lead early in the second half with Blu Boam scoring the other home goal.

Fareham Town survived a dramatic finale to edge a 3-2 win against Brockenhurst at Cams Alders.

The Reds led 2-1 in the final minute with goals from Sam Kessack and Jay Eames but thought their chance of winning had gone when they conceded at the death.

However in the fourth minute of stoppage time Kurt Robbins held his nerve to convert a penalty.

‘I thought we played well and thoroughly deserved the win,’ said manager Pete Stiles.

‘It was nail-biting stuff at the end though.’

Goalkeeper Tom Price saved two penalties as Horndean romped to a 6-0 win against Hamworthy United at Five Heads Park.

The home side put in a ruthless display after the visitors had a player sent off for stamping midway through the first half.

Miles Everett got two goals, Tyler Moret netted a penalty, while Jack Maloney, Mark Smith and Josh Maloney also scored.

‘We were ruthless in front of goal,’ said manager Michael Birmingham.

AFC Portchester slipped to a 3-2 defeat at high-flying Andover Town.

Bobby Scott and Joe Bye scored for the Royals.

Petersfield Town lost 3-1 at home against Portland United.

In division one United Services drew 3-3 with Romsey Town.