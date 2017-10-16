Birmingham: Deans very mature... Baffins hit for six... Round-up

Have your say

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM lauded the maturity shown by Horndean in their 1-0 Wessex Premier win against Hamble Club at Five Heads Park.

Tyler Moret’s first-half goal, following good work by Jack Maloney was decisive.

‘It was one of those games where we had to grind out an ugly win,’ said Birmingham.

‘Our opponents went very route one and we handled it extremely well.

‘Our discipline was good not giving away free-kicks in dangerous areas and we stayed with their runners.

‘We never looked like conceding but Hamble also didn’t allow us to play.

‘I felt we were in total control for the whole 90 minutes and it was a very mature performance.’

Baffins Milton Rovers crashed to a 6-0 defeat against Portland United at the Kendall Stadium.

The home side suffered from having to field an inexperienced goalkeeper and losing striker Joel Jackson to injury after just 10 minutes.

‘It was a bad day at the office,’ said Baffins boss Louis Bell.

‘We were nowhere near good enough and it is disappointing.’

Baffins trailed 3-0 at the break by which time the game was over as a contest.

Leading goalscorer Bobby Scott grabbed another brace in AFC Portchester’s 3-1 win at Hamworthy United.

Dan Hayes gave the Royals a first half lead heading in from a 36th minute corner.

Scott extended the lead at the start of the second half and sealed the win with a cool 89th minute finish after the hosts had reduced the lead.

Fareham Town stormed to a 5-2 victory at Bashley.

Two goals from Scott Hamilton helped to set up the victory.

Strikes from Curt Robbins, Sammy Kessack and Callum Haycock completed the impressive victory.

The Reds fell behind after seven minutes but hit back in fine style to take the lead.

Bashley scored a lucky equaliser before half-time but Fareham took charge in the second half.

Manager Pete Stiles was very pleased with the way his team performed.

He said: ‘This is a fine win for us.

‘We dominated the second half from start to finish and could easily have ended up with a few more goals.’

Petersfield Town fought out a creditable 0-0 draw against Lymington Town at Love Lane.

In division one goals by Phil Archbold, Lewis Beale and Jordan Neal earned United Services Portsmouth a good 3-2 win at New Milton Town.