Birmingham hopes for more of the spectacular

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM insists Horndean will need to be at their creative best if they are to beat Hamworthy United at Five Heads Park in the Wessex League premier division tomorrow (3pm).

The visitors possess one of the meanest defences in the league, conceding just seven goals so far this season.

Horndean, however, showed in their 4-2 win at Brockenhurst that they are capable of scoring spectacular goals.

Boss Birmingham was very impressed with the strikes and will hope for more of the same from his side in tomorrow’s contest.

He said: ‘Three of our goals at Brockenhurst could be contenders for goal of the season.

‘Hamworthy will be tough customers and are right up there in the top four.

‘We have to make sure that we keep up our energy levels.

‘It might take a bit of creativity to unlock their defence but I believe we possess the quality to do it.

‘When we get on the ball we have some exciting talent in our team.

‘Whatever happens we will be going for it because that is the way we play.

‘We would never ‘park the bus.’

Ian Humble returns to the squad but Liam Kyle and Danny Boyle are both suspended.

Baffins Milton Rovers are hoping for a second successive league win as they host Amesbury Town at the Kendall Stadium (3pm).

The home side will start as favourites against the struggling visitors.

‘It was good to get back to winning ways at Newport IOW in midweek,’ said Baffins boss Louis Bell.

‘We produced a good footballing performance.’

Bell names an unchanged squad for the match and his side are in confident mood.

Fareham Town are without their captain Josh Holmes for the game against Brockenhurst at Cams Alders (3pm).

Holmes is unavailable and manager Pete Stiles admits he will be a big miss.

Miles Gibson, 17, may get a start after going on as substitute to fire the winning goal against Newport IOW in midweek.

‘We have picked things up a little by going three games without defeat,’ said Reds manager Pete Stiles.

‘This is a tough game but I am looking for us to get something from it.’

In-form AFC Portchester face a stiff test at second placed Andover Town.

Jason Hampson takes charge of the Royals as Ian Saunders is way with work.

Basement side Petersfield Town face Portland United at Love Lane tomorrow (3pm).