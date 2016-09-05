Birmingham praises excellent Deans

HORNDEAN were in impressive form in the Wessex League premier division as they beat Whitchurch United 2-0 at Five Heads Park.

Second-half goals from Mark Smith and Robbie Tambling decided the contest.

‘We carried on where we left off in the second half at Moneyfields,’ said Deans manager Michael Birmingham.

‘Our work-rate, shape and commitment were excellent.

‘Some of our play let us down a little and we went in 0-0 at half-time.

‘After the break we moved the ball around a lot quicker to stretch them more.

‘When we did that there only looked like one team going to win it.’

The home side made the breakthrough on the hour.

Smith gambled to get on the end of a Jack Maloney cross ahead of the goalkeeper to knock the ball into the empty net.

Tambling made sure of the points with a 30-yard volley into the top corner.

In division one United Services edged out Weymouth Reserves 2-1 at Burnaby Road.

In the Hampshire Premier League Clanfield suffered their first defeat as Locks Heath ran out 3-1 winners.

The home side took charge with a brace from Ben Chambers and a goal from Joe Collins.

A goal deep into stoppage time condemned Fleetlands to a 2-1 defeat at Andover Lions.

It was a cruel blow after Jamie Wilkinson equalised with an 87th-minute penalty.

Goals from Jake Daniels and Kevin Pottage earned Paulsgrove a 2-1 win at Colden Common.

Hayling United stormed to a 3-1 win at Hedge End Rangers with strikes from Kieran Carter, Duncan Brown and Harry Cottle.

Liss Athletic lost 5-3 at home against Winchester Castle. Lincoln Pepall, Ollie Sturt and Jake Pepall found the net for the hosts.

In division one AFC Petersfield lost 1-0 defeat at Lyndhurst.