Bognor earn point while Moneyfields win in FA Trophy

Steve Hutchings scored Moneyfields only goal in their FA Trophy tie
Jack Maloney. Picture: Neil Marshall (171151-39)

No baloney! Maloney is one of league’s best

BOGNOR picked up a welcome point with a 1-1 draw at Truro City in the National League south division.

The Rocks fell behind in the 16th minute but hit back to grab a 36th-minute equaliser through Ibra Sakajja.

An early Steve Hutchings header earned Moneyfields a 1-0 FA Trophy win at Yate Town.

Hutchings celebrated his first game back after suspension by grabbing the only goal of the game on seven minutes.

In the Wessex League premier division, a 22nd-minute Jack Maloney goal proved enough to secure Horndean a 1-0 win against Lymington Town at Five Heads Park.

Ten-man AFC Portchester fought out a scrappy 0-0 home draw against Brockenhurst. Royals’ goalkeeper Cameron Scott kept his side level in the first half by saving a penalty.

The hosts had Joe Noakes sent off in his first game back from suspension early in the second period.

Fareham Town battled to a 0-0 draw at Sholing Sports.

A first-half goal condemned Baffins Milton Rovers to a 1-0 defeat at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Meanwhile, Petersfield Town slipped to a 3-0 loss at Shaftesbury.