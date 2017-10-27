Bognor hoping defensive work and new striker will provide key lift

Have your say

BOGNOR have gone back to basics to try to shore up their leaky defence – and remain convinced their poor run of results will end if they keep working hard.

Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to Chippenham was their third straight defeat and left them without a league win in their past nine matches.

Now they face the prospect of an eight-day period in which they go to Truro tomorrow in National League South, League Two side Crawley in the Sussex Senior Cup and league high-flyers Braintree.

Former England youth international left-back Archie Edwards has joined Bognor on loan from Charlton and will be in the squad for the match tomorrow.

The club have moved to solve their goal shortage by signing Ferdinand Takyi, a 6ft 4in striker from Germany, who will make his debut at Truro.

Rocks bosses hope he will combine well with their other recent recruit Ibra Sekajja, who scored his first Rocks goal last weekend.

The Rocks have also signed Whitehawk forward Connor Tighe for a second Nyewood Lane loan spell.

Takyi came to England several years ago and played for Banstead.

He moved to Latvia to join FK Spartaks and played in the Latvian top flight and the Europa League.

Returning to Germany last season, he played for FC Oberneuland, who play at the same level as Bognor, scoring 13 goals in 14 games.

He came back to England and had various trials with Football League clubs and played once for West Brom under-23s.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce is hoping the team can get out of their slump with some positive results in the week ahead and he knows the fans will back the team.

He said: ‘It’s a difficult week ahead but I know many supporters will be at these games and we really, really appreciate that.

‘Anything we can pick up points-wise will be nice.’

Coach Darin Killpartrick has focused work on the defensive side in training.

He said: ‘The players are showing good intensity and good attitude. We split the groups and I worked solely on defence – stripped things back.

‘You have to pick at your faults and try to rectify them.’

– STEVE BONE