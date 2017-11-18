Bognor net maiden away win while Moneyfields remain league leaders

Have your say

BOGNOR earned their first National League south division away win of the season with a 2-1 success at St Albans City.

The returning Kristian Campbell gave the Rocks the lead before the home side grabbed an equaliser.

Dan Beck scored the decisive winner a minute before half-time with a shot that went in off a defender.

Steve Hutchings scored twice as Moneyfields maintained their 100-per-cent home record with a 3-1 win against Hanwell Town.

Joe Briggs also scored as the league leaders maintain their grip of Southern League east division.

The hosts had Ryan Pennery sent off after the break for violent conduct.

In the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester forced a 1-1 draw at Sholing Sports.

Bottom of the league Petersfield Town had a miserable afternoon as they slumped to a 6-0 defeat against Newport IOW.

A 34th-minute goal condemned Horndean to a 1-0 defeat at Team Solent.

Three second-half goals earned Fareham Town a 3-0 win at 10-man Bournemouth Poppies.

Baffins Milton Rovers ended with 10 men as they uffered a 2-0 defeat at Blackfield & Langley.