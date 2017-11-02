Bognor progressing ahead of Braintree trip

Bognor are making progress as they prepare to travel to Braintree on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw at Truro in National League South last weekend provided a lift but Braintree are also a high-flying team.

Even though it’s a difficult away trip manager Jack Pearce is pleased with signs his team are improving.

He said: ‘I’m immensely encouraged by some of the football the young team is playing, but unfortunately results are everything in football.

‘Success for us will not be instant but time is in limited supply.

‘We’re improving slowly but there’s a long way to go.

‘Much of our approach play is excellent but you get nothing for possession or being easy on the eye, and if you’re not at your best in your defending third or the attacking third, you won’t get much.’

Coach Darin Killpartrick praised the fans who made the 475-mile round trip to Truro, thought to be the longest journey the club have made for a league game, and said the players and backroom staff were working extremely hard to achieve the results the support deserved.

‘I was taken aback at how many fans went – it was amazing,’ he said.

‘We played okay but scoring goals is a problem for us. I’d describe Saturday as a real club performance – a day when everyone did their bit to try to get a result.’

Skipper Dan Beck and full-back Harvey Whyte are available again at Braintree on Saturday.

Defenders James Crane and Sami El-Abd are each a couple of weeks away from a return after hamstring and shoulder injuries.

The Rocks have been pleased by the early form of left-back Archie Edwards, a Charlton under-23 star who is on loan for a month.

Another plus is the form of ex-Crystal Palace forward Ibra Sekajja, whose equaliser at Truro was his second goal in two games.