Boss in seventh heaven with Moneys men

Moneyfields took another step towards the Wessex League premier division title with a 7-0 win over relegation battling Fawley at Dover Road.

Steve Hutchings and Gary Austin hit doubles, while Connor Bailey, Nathan Paxton and Marley Ridge also struck to see their side cruise home.

Nathan Paxton. Picture: Habibur Rahman (170166-321)

Dave Carter’s outfit still hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table going into the final quarter of the season.

And after Saturday’s success, he praised the attitude of his troops.

‘This was a potential banana skin but we approached it the right way,’ said the boss.

‘The lads made sure there would be no slip-ups and controlled the game from start to finish.

‘There was no letting up and we could have scored a few more on a very wet pitch.

‘We played some good football and it takes us another game closer to the title.

‘At the moment we remain on course to achieve what we set out to do.

‘But we still have some tough games to come.’

Bailey gave the hosts the perfect start after just four minutes.

He sent a terrific 25-yard free-kick flying into the bottom corner of the net to give Moneys the lead.

Soon afterwards, Paxton got in front of his marker to knock in a second – with Hutchings volleying in a third before the break.

In the second half, Hutchings doubled his own tally from the penalty spot after James Guthrie was brought down.

And after Austin scored two quick-fire goals, substitute Ridge marked his return to the Dover Road outfit for a second loan spell with a goal.

A third-minute Dan Mason goal condemned AFC Portchester to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sholing Sports at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Graham Rix was disappointed to see his side lose a game they needed to win as they fight to rekindle their promotion ambitions.

‘We didn’t start with the right tempo and fell behind early on,’ said the Royals boss.

‘They punished us for not clearing the ball when we should have.

‘To be fair we made a good second-half response and were the better team.

‘Once again, though, we couldn’t get the ball in the net – even though we kept going to the end.’

Horndean had a second successive blank weekend as their game at Verwood Town was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.