Bradbury blasts awful Hawks’ finishing after draw

LEE BRADBURY blasted the Hawks’ awful finishing after they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Wingate & Finchley at Westleigh Park.

Matt Paterson scored the opening goal in the Ryman League premier division clash but Wingate & Finchley struck a late equaliser to leave the Hawks manager fuming.

He said: ‘It was two points massively thrown away.

‘We had three great chances in the opening 10 minutes, let alone the rest of the game.

‘Our finishing was nowhere near good enough.

‘It was a cruel goal they scored as well because Ryan Young has been great for us but he just dropped one in his own net.

‘By then, though, we should have been out of sight with the chances we created.

‘We have to better in front of goal because that wasn’t good enough.

‘It is hugely disappointing not to come away with a win from our last three games.

‘We must be expecting to get maximum points from our home games and it is something we need to look at.

‘We need to be more ruthless and kill games off when we get the chance.

‘If you don’t, then as this showed it can easily come back and bite you.’

Lee Bradbury rang the changes following the 1-1 Boxing Day draw against Kingstonian.

Andreas Robinson, Paterson, Ed Harris and Bradley Tarbuck returned to the starting line-up.

Striker Jason Prior was ruled out by injury.

In a fast and furious opening the home side should have been two up in the first four minutes.

Alfie Rutherford blazed over after being put clear by Tarbuck and then James Hayter missed from point-blank range.

On 34 minutes the Hawks made a deserved breakthrough following excellent combination between Rory Williams and Rutherford.

Williams’ low cross reached Paterson at the far post and he buried his shot into the far corner of the net.

On 68 minutes Wingate were reduced to 10 men.

Reece Beckles-Richards was shown a straight red card following an off the ball incident with Hawks substitute Lee Molyneaux.

Despite this, the visitors hit back to equalise three minutes from time.

Tommy Tijan-Sie got in a looping header which Young could only push into his own net.

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Williams, Stock, Woodford, Harris, Tarbuck, Robinson, Paterson, Rutherford, Hayter. Subs: Molyneaux, Swallow, Lewis, Barker, Fogden

Att: 568

Jimmy Wild netted for Bognor but they were held to a draw at Worthing.

Wild struck first on 31 minutes but hosts Worthing equalised early in the second half in front of 1,781 fans at Woodside Road.