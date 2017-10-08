Bradbury disappointed with offside decision in Concord draw

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY feels the Hawks didn’t get their just desserts in the 1-1 National League South draw at Concord Rangers.

After falling behind to an early goal the visitors hit back to level the scores with a 16th-minute Jason Prior equaliser.

The Hawks were left more than a little aggrieved when Prior had another effort ruled out for offside in the second half.

‘It was a good, strong, hard-working performance and we should have won it,’ said manager Bradbury.

‘We had what we felt was a perfectly good goal ruled out by an offside flag.

‘After the break we dominated the game.

‘We turned the screw on them in the second half and I thought that it would only be a matter of time before we scored a second goal.

‘James Hayter hit the woodwork and we went close on a number of occasions.

‘We didn’t get what we deserved out of the game.

‘There wasn’t a great deal of quality but both teams worked hard in the wind on a hard bouncy pitch.

‘It is still a good point and keeps up our excellent record away from home.’

The visitors were caught out after nine minutes when the Beachboys took the lead with a set-piece goal.

A corner was whipped in to the near post and home captain Steve Cawley looped the ball into the far corner with a neat flick.

Prior, however, made sure the home joy was short-lived by snatching an equaliser seven minutes later.

Rory Williams sent in a deep cross and Prior rose above Jordan Brown to power home a header.

It was end-to-end stuff for the rest of the half but no further goals came.

In the second half it was the Hawks who raised their game to enjoy long spells of territorial advantage.

Prior volleyed wide and Williams skimmed the bar with a trademark free-kick.

Apart from Prior’s disallowed effort the closest the Hawks came was when Hayter hit the angle of crossbar and post.

The Beachboys missed a good chance late on but that would have been harsh on the away side.

‘Not many teams will come here, go behind and come back to get anything,’ said Bradbury.

‘If we can keep picking up away points and improve our results at home then we will be okay.’