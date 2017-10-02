Bradbury: Draw not ideal but Hawks won’t fear Maidenhead

Lee Bradbury accepts the Hawks have been handed a tough assignment in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round with a trip to National League Maidenhead United.

The Magpies, managed by ex-West Ham United player Alan Devonshire, are currently ninth in the National League.

This tie will be played at York Road on Saturday, October 14.

The Hawks boss knows his team will be underdogs and Maidenhead have been performing quite well at the higher level this season as well.

‘Being drawn away against a team from a higher level is not perfect,’ said Bradbury.

‘It will be tough but I don’t feel it is a game we should fear.

‘Our form away from home is better than our home form but it will be the first time we have come up against a team of their quality.

‘We will go into the game as underdogs and that is a situation we have thrived in.

‘It is a free hit for us because all the expectations will be on them.

‘We have to go there and make sure that we give it our best shot.’

The Hawks will be familiar with the York Road surroundings having played there regularly when both teams were in National League South.

Hawks captain Brian Stock will almost certainly be unable to play after injuring his knee in training last week.

He is expected to need surgery and that will keep him out for at least six weeks.