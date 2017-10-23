Bradbury laments ‘awful goals’ after Hawks rescue point

Have your say

The Hawks’ disappointing home form continued with a 2-2 draw against National League South strugglers Poole Town at a windswept Westleigh Park.

It took a goal from substitute Alfie Rutherford two minutes from the end to save the Hawks’ blushes.

Lee Bradbury was massively disappointed his side failed to win again in front of their own supporters.

The result leaves the Hawks with just one win in their last five home league games.

Bradbury regards that as nowhere near good enough.

‘For some reason we didn’t have the same energy we showed in our FA Cup game last week,’ said Bradbury.

‘It is not through lack of effort but I can’t put my finger on why.

‘The wind spoilt the game, making it hard to get the ball down and play.

‘After taking the lead, I’m looking for us to kick on, score another goal and put the game to bed.

‘In the first half with the wind behind us we were nowhere near effective enough.

‘We didn’t get enough crosses into the box and didn’t get any shots on target.

‘They just sat in and made it hard for us particularly in that wind.’

The opening half-hour was instantly forgettable and when a goal did arrive it was in contentious circumstances.

A Poole defender fell on the ball in the area and the referee adjudged him to have deliberately handled the ball.

Jason Prior’s spot-kick was poor and came back off the keeper’s leg. But he made no mistake from the rebound to put the Hawks ahead.

The Hawks still had the lion’s share of possession against the wind in the second half but conceded two poor goals.

Four minutes into the second period they failed to deal with a straightforward free-kick to the far post.

When the ball was headed back across goal Matt Neale had the time and space to score from six yards.

The defending was even more non-existent in the 77th minute.

Once again a free-kick was knocked back across for the unmarked Warren Bentley to finish well.

‘They made it hard for us and gave us few areas to play in,’ said Bradbury.

‘We gave away two awful goals and to concede in the manner that we did was poor. The players showed a lot of character to get a draw but they know we should be beating Poole at home.

‘Our home form is not good enough and we can’t hide from it. We need to be brave at home and get on the ball.’

After falling behind the Hawks showed a greater sense of urgency.

The pressure paid off when Rutherford bundled the ball in two minutes from the end. The hosts’ frustration was complete when sub Theo Widdrington received a red card.

Hawks: Young, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Robinson, Lewis (Rutherford 59), Fogden, Carter (Widdrington 78), Tarbuck, Hayter (Barker 74), Prior.

Attendance: 830