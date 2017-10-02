Bradbury pleased with ruthless Hawks

Have your say

Lee Bradbury was pleased with the Hawks’ ruthless display in their 4-0 FA Cup third qualifying round win at Hayes & Yeading on Saturday.

After their Southern League hosts went down to 10-men early in the second half, the visitors showed little mercy.

What could have been a tricky tie was comfortably negotiated with Rory Williams, Jason Prior, Ryan Woodford and substitute James Hayter all finding the net.

Even during a goalless first half the Hawks looked in little danger.

‘This was a very good performance in which we made a dangerous attacking side look pretty average,’ said boss Bradbury.

‘Without being disrespectful, we proved too strong in all areas.

‘In the end we could have won the game 8-0 with all the chances we created.

‘The attitude of the players was first class because the tie was a potential banana skin.

‘Once their player was sent off for a silly challenge we were ruthless.

‘We defended well from front to back and kept our concentration for the whole game.

‘I don’t think Hayes had a single shot that troubled us.’

The visitors controlled the opening 45 minutes but failed to make it count.

That all changed five minutes into the second period when home captain Spyros Mentos picked up a second booking.

To add injury to insult he was shown the red card as he was stretchered off following his foul on Prior.

Soon afterwards, Williams put the Hawks in front with a well-struck shot following a punched clearance from the Hayes keeper.

Two goals in as many minutes from Prior and Woodford – both headers – ended the tie as a contest.

Hayter put the icing on the cake with the goal of the game on 78 minutes.

The home keeper raced out of his box to head clear but the Hawks veteran sent a half-volley over the stranded custodian and into the empty net from 35 yards.

‘It was a good day for us, banking £7,500 for the club and being in the draw,’ added Bradbury.

‘It would be nice to get a decent tie in the next round and try to get in the first round proper.

‘We did that a few years ago and played Preston North End live on the television.’

The only cloud on the horizon for Bradbury is an injury to Brian Stock.

The Hawks captain fell awkwardly in training and damaged knee cartilage.

Stock will need surgery and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Bradbury said: ‘Losing Brian is a big blow. He is the glue in our team.

‘But Andy Robinson came in at Hayes and did a brilliant job.’

Elsewhere, two Ollie Pearce goals fired Bognor into the next round of the Cup with a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Borough.

Hawks: Young, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Rose (Strugnell, 79min), Fogden, Lewis (Tubbs, 66min), Tarbuck, Prior, Rutherford (Hayter, 66min), Robinson