Bradbury’s Hawks plan to continue in fast lane on road

LEE BRADBURY is backing the Hawks to defend their unbeaten away record when they go to Weston-super-Mare in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

A rock solid defence has been the base for their good start to the season and they have proved extremely resilient so far on their travels where they are yet to concede a goal.

They have already won at Wealdstone and Hampton & Richmond Borough and are capable of making it a hat-trick on the road.

Confidence is also high after completing a maximum bank holiday points haul with two wins.

‘It has been a fantastic start and I am looking for more of the hard work behind it,’ said Bradbury.

‘The confidence from winning the league last season has rolled over to this.

‘That belief and willingness to play for each other has continued.

‘We must now go to Weston and look to do the basics properly like we did at Wealdstone and Hampton.

‘So far we have kept five clean sheets in seven games which is a fantastic return.

‘We have become hard to break down and difficult to beat. It is important we build on this.’

The Hawks showed against Whitehawk on bank holiday Monday their steely determination not to concede.

Even when they were 4-0 up the defence refused to relax and fought tooth and nail not to give anything away.

There is a great pride in keeping clean sheets that runs through the whole team.

The solid defence gives the talented attackers the chance of popping up with a goal and snatching a 1-0 win.

Theo Lewis did it at Wealdstone and Wes Fogden at Hampton.

Bradbury was also pleased to see young striker Alfie Rutherford get off the mark for the season against Whitehawk.

Rutherford will have gained in confidence from netting in that game.

‘His goal will do him the world of good,’ said Bradbury.

‘You have to remember that he only turned 19 during the summer and this is his first season at this level.

‘He scored 20 goals last season and has a good attitude towards learning.

‘I believe in him and he has got plenty of experienced players around him to help.’

The last time the Hawks and Weston met was on the final day of the 2015-16 season when a draw at Westleigh Park condemned Bradbury’s side to relegation.

‘One or two of our players might feel we owe them one,’ said Bradbury.

‘We will be going there to try and win the game.’

Apart from Dan Strugnell’s long-term injury the Hawks can boast a rare clean bill of health.

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Widdrington, Lewis, Fogden, Prior, Rutherford, Molyneaux, Tarbuck, Carter, Barker, Tubbs, Hayter