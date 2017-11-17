Bradbury: There’s more to come from Hawks

Have your say

Lee Bradbury warmed up for the trip to East Thurrock United and told Hawks fans: You ain’t seen nothing yet.

The Westleigh Park outfit visit their National League South rivals with an outstanding away record.

They have been beaten only once on their travels and Bradbury sees no reason why that can’t continue on Saturday (3pm).

‘We have been fantastic away from home and that is down to hardwork, great togetherness and a stubborn streak,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘We have been very strong defensively and we have also shown good ability to launch quick attacks.

‘A lot of credit also needs to go to our midfield who have been responsible for getting us on the front foot.

‘Very often we have been the first to second balls and dominated in that area.

‘We will need to show all these qualities at East Thurrock because we are going there at a dangerous time.

‘They will be licking their wounds after a 4-0 defeat at Bath City.

‘Their home form has been patchy, so they will be keen to put that straight against us.

‘We have to make sure we go out there and keep doing what we have been doing.

‘Excitingly, I believe there is more to come from my squad.

‘They are very hardworking and very together as a group.

‘As we head into the winter months they also possess the mental toughness to deal with it.’

Away from home the energy and pace of Wes Fogden has been a key factor in the Hawks success.

The former Pompey man finds extra space with his strong forward runs and exploits those areas to put opponents under pressure.

Fogden’s enthusiasm is also infectious and rubs off on the other Hawks players.

Alongside Fogden, Mike Carter has been terrific playing the holding midfield role.

He showed his quality with some timely tackles on the edge of the area in the 1-1 draw against Hemel Hempstead last Saturday.

Apart from his defensive duties, Carter also contributes fully to getting the Hawks playing.

Bradbury knows the midfield will have a key role to play again in Essex this weekend.

Meanwhile, he has a selection headache up front – as he weighs up going with one or two strikers against East Thurrock.

‘Wes has great ability to win the ball and get around people,’ added the Hawks manager.

‘He wins the ball high up the pitch and often gets us in the ascendancy.

‘Up until now we have usually gone one up front away from home.

‘Last week, at home, I played two and with Matt Tubbs in there I thought we looked dangerous.

‘I have to decide what will be best for this game.’

Bradley Tarbuck is an injury doubt and Bradbury feels it will be touch and go if he recovers in time.

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Lewis, Fogden , Carter, Widdrington, Robinson, Prior, Tubbs, Rose, Barker, Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux