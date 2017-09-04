Bradbury warns Hawks to expect different tactics

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY feels patience may be needed as the Hawks host Truro City in the Vanarama National League South at Westleigh Park tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The home side are looking for a fourth successive win but are not expecting it to be easy to tame the White Tigers.

Truro are a big strong powerful side who have experienced some success on their travels so far this season.

Bradbury is predicting a stiff challenge from the visitors but still backs his in-form side to do the job.

‘Our opponents will be aware we have started our last few games at a high tempo and scored early goals,’ said Bradbury.

‘They may come to frustrate us and try to stay in the game as long as they can.

‘Just because we have scored a number of early goals doesn’t mean it is easy.

‘You still have to put in the hard yards and not get frustrated if it doesn’t happen straight away.

‘In some cases you need to be patient and keep working at breaking opponents down.’

If other results fall for them another win could even take the Hawks to the top of the league.

The team has shown terrific resilience to come through an injury-hit spell and be up in fourth place.

Now with the squad getting close to being back at full strength he wants them to push on.

‘It is important we maintain our energy and the standards we have set ourselves,’ said Bradbury.

‘After our poor defeat at home against Bath we challenged the players to respond.

‘Their reaction has been superb and we have picked up three excellent wins since then.

‘Our running on and off the ball has been a big factor in this.’

The Hawks are also reaping the rewards of first-class delivery of the ball into the opposition area.

Nobody has done that better than left wing-back Rory Williams who displayed his class again in the 4-1 win at Weston-super-Mare.

He created two goals with precise deliveries.

And he also scored twice himself with clinical finishing.

Defensively the Hawks have also been strong but that resilience will be tested by Truro.

Regular central defender Ed Harris is a doubt to start after picking up a calf injury at the weekend.

He was replaced at half-time by Lee Molyneaux.

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Woodford, Molyneaux, Williams, Carter, Stock, Widdrington, Lewis, Prior, Rutherford, Fogden, Barker, Hayter, Tubbs, Tarbuck

The Hawks will start their FA Cup campaign against Southern League premier division visitors Merthyr Town at Westleigh Park on September 16.

‘It is nice to be at home because Merthyr will be tricky opponents,’ said Bradbury.