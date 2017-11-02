Buzzing Gosport showing greater belief

Have your say

Mick Catlin revealed his young Gosport team are buzzing as they prepare to face St Neots Town in the Southern League premier division at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

A 1-0 FA Trophy success against Bristol Manor Farm has provided a huge lift.

It was Catlin’s first victory since taking charge and gave a major boost to the young players in his squad.

‘After our FA Trophy win we are going into this game with a bit more confidence,’ said Catlin.

‘Football is all about confidence.

‘The young players have been buzzing at training and there is a greater belief now that they can go out and get a result.

‘This wasn’t always the case before and it is good to see the change in mindset.’

Catlin is looking to take the pressure off his players by ensuring they don’t focus on chasing points.

He added: ‘I have told them to forget all about league positions and to concentrate on performances.

‘If they get the performances right then the results will follow.

‘That was the case in our last game and the challenge now is putting that level of performance in consistently week in, week out.’

For the FA Trophy game Catlin moved the experienced Luke King from the back four into midfield.

In previous games, because of their inexperience Borough had been dominated by opposition teams in that area of the field.

The switch worked a treat and King’s greater organisation paid dividends.

Because of his skills, youngsters like Alfie Lis and Jack Breed grew in confidence and held their positions better.

‘It was the first time I was able to use Luke in that role since he came back from his long-term injury,’ added the Gosport boss.

‘He has played at Conference South level and his experience made all the difference.’

New goalkeeper Tom Price told his manager before the game that he would keep a clean sheet and proved true to his word as he made some important saves.

‘Tom showed the sort of winning mentality that we are going to need,’ said Catlin.

‘Towards the end of the game he pulled off a couple of good saves and you could see he was determined not to concede.

‘It is our first clean sheet since I took over.

‘Also it was nice to have the luxury in a game of going in at half-time with a lead.

‘We know that it is not going to be a quick fix at the club.

‘If I can get the players in that I want then we can continue with our general improvement.

‘At the moment, though, because of the transfer embargo it has to be one player out to bring another one in.

‘It is important the players we bring in are the right ones.’

The latest arrival is experienced 34-year-old defender Ben Buckland who has moved from Sidlesham.

Gosport Borough: Price, Paige, Medway, Wakeley, Saunders, Breed, Liss, King, Sinclair, Mears, Onwuachu, Connor, Watts, Kimber, Mason, Buckland