Carter dismisses talk of a discipline problem at Moneyfields

DAVE CARTER is adamant Moneyfields don’t have a discipline problem ahead of their BigFreeBet.com South League Challenge Cup tie against Basingstoke Town at Dover Road tonight (7.45).

Brett Poate and Lewis Fennemore were sent off at Rushden & Diamonds in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The latest dismissals bring the total for the club so far this season to seven.

Steve Hutchings has been red carded twice with Conor Bailey, Gary Austin and goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe also all dismissed.

With his team unbeaten and top of the Southern League east division, Carter is unlikely to change their approach, though.

The Moneys manager insists talk of a discipline problem at the club is hugely exaggerated.

He said: ‘We are competitive and are not going to take that out of the team.

‘If we did then I don’t think we would be top of the league.

‘Our togetherness, team spirit and determination not to get beaten could be the cause of it.

‘We have suffered a string of sending offs, some of which have been justified. Others, though, have been unlucky and unfortunate.

‘We are not a team that goes out there just to kick the opposition.

‘At Rushden in the first half it was us on the end of that kind of treatment.

‘Having players suspended makes life a lot more difficult but we are determined not to let it derail our season.

‘When we were in the Wessex League opponents always regarded Dover Road as a hard place to play.

‘We have carried that on since moving up a level.’

Carter has one eye on his the home FA Trophy tie against Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

He expects to make a few changes including the return of young striker Ryan Pennery.

In defence Curtis de Costa is likely to start.

Marley Ridge, Poate and Fennemore are all ruled out of the Trophy game so should feature tonight against Basingstoke.

‘We have ambitions to go further in this competition,’ added Carter.

In the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester host Bournemouth Poppies at the Blanchard Wells Stadium (7.45pm).

Royals boss Ian Saunders expects his team to build on their 1-0 win at Hamble Club.

A Joe Bye strike got the Royals back on the winning track after a couple of disappointing results.

Petersfield Town face a daunting test as they visit powerful Sholing Sports in the Wessex League Cup (7.45pm).

The Rams will need to be better defensively following their disappointing 5-0 home reverse against Bemerton Heath Harlequins.