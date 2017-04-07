Carter gets Catlin to assist with title push

DAVE CARTER has drafted extra help in at Moneyfields ahead of their important Wessex League premier division match against Whitchurch United at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

He has recruited ex-Gosport Borough assistant manager Mick Catlin to his team for the next fortnight.

Regular assistant-manager Matt Jones is away on holiday so Carter is calling on the experience of Catlin to help ensure they win the title.

Tomorrow’s match against Whitchurch could prove another difficult hurdle.

The opposition are struggling but Moneys will aim to guarantee promotion by winning the contest.

Carter said: ‘I have known Mick for years and he has agreed to help us out.

‘Hopefully having a fresh face in at this stage will help raise things.

‘I am looking for a big reaction from the team after our defeat at Bemerton.

‘Whitchurch are fighting for their lives at the bottom so for us it is a potential banana skin of a game.

‘If we win, though, it will guarantee us promotion.’

Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles is looking for the Reds to tighten up at the back as they host Alresford Town at Cams Alders (3pm).

‘We have been conceding far too many goals of late,’ said Stiles.

‘We know we can score goals but we must start keeping more clean sheets.

‘I am looking for us to make up for our last home game when we lost to Fawley.

‘In that game we let ourselves down badly.’

Callum Laycock is suspended but it is hoped Jason Cordice will recover from illness.

Horndean entertain relegation battling Bournemouth at Five Heads Park tomorrow (3pm).

Manager Michael Birmingham is keen to see his team build on their excellent derby win against AFC Portchester.

‘We did well to beat Portchester, though we switched off a couple of times,’ said Birmingham.

‘In the second half we swamped them.

‘It is important we don’t take anything for granted just because we are on a good run.’

Jack Warren returns from injury but Benny Read is unavailable.

AFC Portchester are without both strikers Andy Todd and Alex Baldacchino for their trip to Hamworthy United. The Royals need to get back on form.

‘We are still smarting from our defeat at Horndean,’ said assistant manager Ian Saunders.

‘It is important that we return to a positive track.’