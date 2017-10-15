Carter: Moneyfields did well to win after sending off

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Southern League east division with a hard-fought 5-2 win against Aylesbury at Dover Road.

The victory was a marred by a second sending off in consecutive league games for captain Steve Hutchings.

Dave Carter again praised the battling qualities of their team as they maintained their unbeaten record in the league.

‘We scored some superb goals in another game where we had to battle to get the win,’ said Carter.

‘After we had a player sent off the lads rolled their sleeves up and turned the quality on.

‘Aylesbury came here and had a right go at us and it was end to end stuff.

‘That makes it five home wins on the bounce and helps us to keep turning the screw at the top.’

The home side took an early lead when Dan Wooden tapped in a close-range goal from a Hutchings cross.

Aylesbury hit back to equalise from a 15th-minute corner and then shocked the home side by taking the lead seconds into the second half.

‘I hadn’t even got back to the dug out when they scored their second,’ said Carter.

‘Conceding goals at the start of the second half is a habit we must get out of.’

Hutchings received a second yellow card on 69 minutes for a tackle and it looked grim for the hosts.

‘At that stage I was thinking we would do well to force a draw,’ said Carter.

Instead it was Moneyfields who proved inspired with young striker Ryan Pennery leading the charge.

On 74 minutes he showed great skill to lob the ball over the centre-half before slotting home from the edge of the box.

Eight minutes later Pennery picked out Wooden with a diagonal pass and the latter scored the goal of the game.

Wooden unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt shot which rebounded into the net off both posts.

Marley Ridge sealed the win in the final minutes converting a rebound.

‘People are waiting for our bubble to burst but we want to keep it going for as long as possible,’ added Carter.