Carter: More to come from my Moneys

Moneyfields maintained their unbeaten Wessex League premier division start with a confident 4-2 win over Amesbury Town at Dover Road.

The Copnor club now share the top of the table with Blackfield & Langley, who could only draw with Newport.

But boss Dave Carter feels there is still more to come from his team.

‘We dominated from start to finish but again we were not ruthless enough,’ he said.

‘At 3-0 up we were cruising and then committed a couple of silly defensive errors.

‘They were down to lapses in concentration.

‘Despite that we still possess the best defensive record in the league.’

Steve Hutchings put the hosts in front with a 25th-minute header.

At the start of the second half Gary Austin smashed a 20-yard volley into the top corner and on 65 minutes Dan Woodward added a third.

The visitors reduced the arrears before Austin struck again to convert a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Michael Birmingham admitted he lost the plot with his Horndean players following their 2-1 defeat at Team Solent.

‘It is only the second time I have been angry with them since taking over,’ said the boss.

‘In the first hour we looked as though we were playing a charity game.

‘I was looking around to see who I had to give the donation too.

‘Everything was so slow and sluggish from both teams.

‘We didn’t wake up until we were 2-0 down with half an hour to play.’

When Horndean finally stirred themselves Mark Smith pulled a goal back after a good move involving Robbie Tambling and Joe Richardson.

Tambling was unlucky with another effort which bounced back off the post.

Fareham Town returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion with a 7-2 success at Fawley.

The Reds responded well after their embarrassing Hampshire Senior Cup exit at Eversley & California.

‘After Tuesday’s debacle we needed this,’ said Reds manager Steve Stone.

‘Scoring twice in the first seven minutes helped.

‘We let the players know in no uncertain terms beforehand what was required.

‘Going back to our usual quick counter-attacking game paid off.’

Simon Woods and Harry Weeks hit doubles, with Ashley Tattersall, Callum Laycock and Matt Andrews also on target.