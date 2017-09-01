Carter targeting another big step forward at Cinderford

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS are confident then can add cup success to their unbeaten start to life in the Southern League as they visit Cinderford Town in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The Forest of Dean hosts are at the same level as Dave Carter’s side only in the west division.

Carter is hoping to repeat the FA Cup success he had when he was in charge at Horndean a few seasons ago.

‘We are going there quietly confident,’ said Carter.

‘So far we are unbeaten this season and our main priority is to make sure we are in the draw for the next round on Monday.

‘If we can get through this round then it will be the furthest Moneyfields have got in this competition for 10 years.

‘The most pleasing thing about our season so far is that we have been in control in all the games we have played.

‘After stepping up from the Wessex the players have shown a terrific attitude.

‘They have taken it in their stride.’

Carter however accepts it will be a test of his squads strength in depth with the absence of a trio of first choice players.

Hawks loanee Marley Ridge is ruled out as his parent club don’t want him cup-tied.

Experienced pair Lewis Fennemore and Brett Poate are away on holiday so will miss the clash.

Moneyfields will be hoping that striker Steve Hutchings can repeat his exploits from the last round against Badshot Lea where he fired in a 13-minute hat-trick to get the job done.

Fellow striker Ryan Pennery is also in good form scoring four goals in as many games in the league.

‘To be fair Ryan feeds off the likes of Hutchings and Dan Wooden up front,’ said Carter.

‘He is a small lad and probably only weighs two stone soaking wet.

‘But he has the knack of being in the right place at the right time.’