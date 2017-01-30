Carter ticks another off as Moneys march on

Moneyfields continued their charge towards the Wessex League premier division title with a disciplined 3-1 win at Alresford Town on Saturday.

With 13 games of the campaign remaining, the Dover Road club remain 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Striker Steve Hutchings grabbed a brace – one from the penalty spot.

Gary Austin had earlier put the visitors in front.

Dave Carter is quietly confident his side can go on and finish the job.

‘We have a run of games against teams lower down the table, so must look to make that pay,’ said the boss.

‘Every game we win edges us closer to the title.

‘We just want to keep ticking the games off.

‘It is vital we remain focused and don’t slip up in the coming weeks.’

A heavy downpour just before kick-off turned the Alresford pitch into a quagmire.

The visitors’ game plan of getting the ball forward quickly, however, paid dividends in the difficult conditions.

On 18 minutes, debut-making Brett Poate picked out Austin with a good pass and the striker lofted the ball over the Alresford keeper and into the top corner of the net.

Moneyfields stretched their lead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Nathan Paxton was brought down by the home stopper.

Hutchings calmly side-footed his spot-kick straight down the middle.

Carter’s side were, however, guilty of taking their foot off the pedal at the start of the second half.

This allowed the hosts to get back into the game – pulling a goal back on the hour mark.

‘I had to change things because we were getting overrun in midfield,’ said the Moneys manager.

‘Once we did that we regained control.’

With 15 minutes of the game remaining, Hutchings sealed the win for the visitors with their third goal.

AFC Portchester let slip a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat at Portland United.

Rob Evans and Alex Baldacchino put the Royals in charge with goals in the opening 25 minutes.

The home side hit back to level with efforts either side of half-time.

They then snatched the win with a spectacular volley eight minutes from the full-time whistle.

‘It was a tough game and we battled well against a big powerful team,’ said Royals boss Graham Rix.

‘The result is a blow but it is important we keep going.’