Catlin dedicates Trophy win to loyal fans

Mick Catlin has toasted his first win in charge of Gosport Borough.

The Privett Park boss hopes the 1-0 win over Bristol Manor Farm in the FA Trophy on Saturday will prove a springboard for his troops.

And he dedicated the success to the fans who have stuck with the club through thick and thin.

Alfie Lis struck the killer blow in the first-half of the tie against the Southern League west division title-chasers.

It was an entertaing affair – and one which Catlin is hoping will serve as a confidence boost to his premier division strugglers.

The boss said: ‘This result is great for everyone at the club and hopefully it will help us start moving forward in what we are trying to do.

‘It should help boost confidence within the squad.

‘I am also pleased for all the fans who have stuck with us. It is just what they need.

‘We had three 18-year-olds in midfield and the same number of 19-year-olds at the back.

‘The target now is to start picking up points in the league.

‘It would be a major step forward if we could pay off our football debts and come off the transfer embargo.’

The decisive moment came in the 35th minute.

Jack Breed, who recently returned from representing Gibraltar under-21s, got in down the right flank.

And he cleverly squared the ball for Lis, who was arriving at the edge of the Bristol Manor Farm box.

The youngster made no mistake with his finish – smashing the ball into the roof of the net to give Borough the lead.

Both teams continued to go at it hammer and tongs at the start of the second half.

And as the game entered the final 20 minutes, Harry Medway produced a goal-saving block at the far post to keep Borough in front.

The visitors piled on the pressure late on.

But Catlin’s troops held on bravely to book their place in the draw for the next round, which takes place today.

Catlin added: ‘It was the first complete performance from the lads since I have been in charge.

‘We felt beforehand that if all the players produced eight out of 10 performances it would give us half a chance.

‘They did just that and we ran out worthy winners.

‘The new lads coming in, goalkeeper Tom Price and forward Liam Mears, made a difference.

‘It was an end to end game and we defended well when we had to.’

The first round qualifying win earned Borough £3,250.