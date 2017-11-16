Catlin delivers Borough rallying cry

Mick Catlin wants Gosport Borough to show they have the stomach for the fight when Dunstable Town arrive at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

The hosts are still hunting for their first Southern League premier division win of the season.

Meanwhile, Dunstable have netted only one victory this season – but have a five-point advantage over Borough at the foot of the table.

With just one team being relegated at the end of the season, it makes it a huge game for both camps.

Catlin has called for a big improvement from his side after a disappointing FA Trophy exit at Hartley Wintney last weekend.

‘It is the proverbial six-pointer,’ said the Borough boss.

‘This game has been looming in the background for some time and it is the one everyone is going to judge us on.

‘We have been building towards this and there isn’t a better time to go out and get our first league win.

‘Most importantly, three points will put us back in touch.

‘We know we have to start winning games and putting points on the board – it has been far too long.

‘One game will not define our season but it will give us a good marker as to where we are.

‘It will tell us if the squad we have is capable of getting us out of the predicament we are in.

‘If we want to lift ourselves off the bottom then we must be looking to beat the team immediately above us.’

Catlin’s job has not been helped by the departure of experienced defender Luke King, who has joined Farnborough.

Increased work commitments have left King unable to commit to travelling from his Woking home.

Borough are also hit by suspensions which rule out Iffy Onwuachu and Harry Medway.

Catlin is desperately looking to bring in some replacements but being under a transfer embargo makes that difficult.

‘We are only allowed a 16-man squad so we have to de-register players before bringing others in,’ he added.

‘Hopefully things are starting to happen off the pitch that will improve matters in the next few weeks.’

Catlin is looking for the squad to show the same quality that saw them beat Bristol Manor Farm in an earlier round of the FA Trophy.

He said: ‘We showed against Bristol Manor Farm we can do it. I don’t believe Dunstable will be any more difficult.

‘Last week at Hartley Wintney we took a backward step and went out of the Trophy without putting up much of a fight. It has to be different for this game.

‘Our two performances before that had been good but sometimes with young players you are going to get inconsistency.

‘They have to be ready to give it their all for this one.’