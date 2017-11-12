Catlin: FA Trophy exit a big step backwards for Gosport

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH exited the FA Trophy with a whimper in a 3-0 defeat at Hartley Wintney.

The Southern League east division hosts were easy winners and the result hardly arrived as a shock, even for the premier division outfit.

Borough boss Mick Catlin admitted his team were second best and hardly threatened.

‘For us it is a big step backwards and very disappointing all round,’ said Catlin.

‘We never really got to grips with the game.

‘They had Rowan Vine (former Pompey and Gosport Borough striker) up front and with his experience he ran the game for them.

‘He dropped deep at times to get the ball, he ran in behind our defence and generally knew where to play the ball.

‘We didn’t have the same experience in our side.

‘We were toothless up front and didn’t defend particularly well.’

Borough started brightly and Lee Mears put an early chance the wrong side of the post.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half after Paul Hodges set up Josh Webb with a surging run.

Webb fired an unstoppable shot past Tom Price and soon afterwards added his second goal.

This time Webb curled in a delightful shot from the edge of the area.

‘We were dead and buried by half-time,’ said Catlin.

‘Hodges was a constant thorn in our side and caused us a lot of problems, particularly in the first half.

‘After the break we showed a bit more spirit but it was never going to be enough.

‘At no time did we look like getting ourselves into the game.

‘We huffed and puffed but lacked any cutting edge.

‘There wasn’t enough guile in our play to cause them any problems.’

Borough’s fate was sealed in the 53rd minute.

Vine and Webb set up Hodges who shot home.

‘Its back to the drawing board for us,’ said Catlin.

Moneyfields will play their FA Trophy match against Cray Wanderers at Dover Road on Tuesday night.