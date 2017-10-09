Catlin: Gosport struggling to get through season

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH remain without a Southern League premier division win following their 3-1 defeat by Bishop’s Stortford at Privett Park.

Manager Mick Catlin faces further problems as Borough attempt break their duck at fellow strugglers Dorchester Town tonight (7.45pm).

Catlin admits the club is in dire straits.

‘It has shocked me how far the club has drifted in the eight months I have been away,’ said Catlin.

‘Somehow we have to find a way of getting off the transfer embargo.

‘If they don’t then it will be virtually impossible to get through the season the way we are having to operate now.

‘We are only allowed 16 players and I am facing a real headache for tonight’s game.

‘On Saturday we only had two fit players on the bench and we picked up more injuries.

‘I don’t think people realise how bad it is.’

The latest defeat sent Borough back to the foot of the league and three points adrift of their nearest rivals.

Poor defending left Borough trailing 2-0 at half-time and with a mountain to climb.

A defensive error let in Tyrique Hyde-Skerrit for the first on 21 minutes.

On 35 minutes Mark Hughes punished Borough when they failed to deal properly with a corner.

The home side spurred on by substitute Max Smith, showed an improvement after the break but fell further behind in the 71st minute.

Home goalkeeper Lewis Watch had little chance as Hyde-Skerrit unleashed a terrific shot which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

There was a late consolation for the hosts when Iffy Onwauchwu headed in a Sam Woodward cross.

By then, however, it was far too little too late.

‘We have to stop shipping goals,’ said Catlin.

‘At the moment we are not playing consistently well enough over 90 minutes to win a football match.

‘I couldn’t fault the effort in the second half but its not enough.’

Catlin’s problems are growing by the day with the latest blow being an injury to experienced midfielder Jamie Brown.

Torn knee ligaments is likely to keep Brown out long term after playing the one game for Borough.

Alessandro Sanchez is a doubt for tonight’s game after limping off with hamstring problems.

Added to that Catlin has to do without Luke King and Craig Haddesley because of work commitments.