Catlin hopes knowledge is power as Gosport face Moneys

MICK CATLIN hopes his inside knowledge can help him plot a win against Moneyfields in tonight’s BigFreeBet Challenge Cup game at Privett Park (7.45pm).

This time last week Catlin was a member of the Moneyfields coaching team helping contribute to their unbeaten start in the East Division.

Now he finds himself in the opposition dug out as the new Gosport Borough boss after replacing the sacked Alex Pike.

Catlin didn’t get the start he wanted, Borough losing their opening game of his reign 3-0 at home against Hitchin Town.

Though Borough have the senior status Catlin accepts they will start the tie as underdogs.

He said: ‘It is another opportunity for me to have a look at the players we have.

‘I learned a few things from the first game but I don’t have much room for manoeuvre with just 16 players at the club.

‘What I can do is tweak a few things with some of the positions.

‘I can also give a few of the lads who missed out on Saturday a chance to show what they can do.

‘The cup is not the highest of my priorities.

‘Whatever side Moneyfields put out it is going to be another tough game for us.

‘They are playing well with confidence at the moment which is the opposite to us.

‘I am looking for players who want to step up and be competitive at this level.

‘It will be disappointing if we are not competitive.’

Catlin brings in youth team goalkeeper Lewis Watch, whom he rates, after releasing Matt Cafer.

Experienced midfielder Jamie Brown is being rested.

Borough’s biggest problem could be dealing with the experience and physicality possessed by Moneyfields.

Dave Carter’s side are still unbeaten after nine games in the east division.

They showed their resilience again at the weekend by forcing a 0-0 draw at AFC Dunstable despite playing the final 25 minutes with 10 men.

Carter accepts his opposite number knows all about them.

The Moneys boss said: ‘We don’t have much we can hide from Mick Catlin.

‘There are a few knocks in the camp and we also have one eye on our FA Trophy tie on Saturday.

‘A number of changes can be expected in a bid to keep everything fresh.

‘At the same time we want to win and progress.’

Skipper Steve Hutchings is ruled out by suspension but Joe Briggs returns after completing his ban.

In the Wessex League premier division Fareham Town host Newport IOW at Cams Alders (7.30pm).

The Reds are hoping to end a run of seven league games without a win.