Catlin makes double swoop for Gosport

Gosport Borough manager Mick Catlin wasted little time after the club had their transfer embargo lifted.

Catlin has signed two new players in time for Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division relegation six-pointer against Dunstable Town at Privett Park (3pm).

Defender Lee Molyneaux has come in on a month loan from the Hawks and striker James Thompson has signed from Hamble Club.

Catlin is happy to finally be able to strengthen his squad.

‘Lee Molyneaux is a huge signing for us and will help shore up our defence,’ said Catlin.

‘He is a leader and we need that after the departure of Luke King.

‘Moly will go straight in as captain and his experience will be invaluable.

‘He wants to play games and is here with us for a month.

‘It is a very important four weeks ahead of us.

‘With our regular striker Iffy Onwuachu suspended I am taking a gamble with James Thompson.

‘He scored a lot of goals last season at Hamble Club but has fallen out of favour.

‘The lad was recommended to us and is desperate to come and prove a point.

‘He will give us a target man up front.

‘The lifting of the transfer embargo should give me the chance to steady the ship and get a few more players in.’