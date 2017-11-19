Catlin toasts double delight

Have your say

Gosport Borough manager Mick Catlin had double cause for celebration this weekend.

On Friday, the transfer embargo was lifted from his Privett Park outfit – allowing him to bring in Jamie Thompson and Lee Molyneaux.

From the club’s point of view there is great relief to finally get moving in the right direction Mick Catlin

And then 24 hours later he watched his troop chalk up a maiden Southern League premier division victory of the season.

Borough defeated fellow relegation strugglers Dunstable Town 1-0 on home turf.

Newcomer Thompson, signed from Hamble Club, netted the decisive goal as Catlin’s side closed the gap on their rivals to two points at the foot of the table.

The boss is now hoping the progress on and off the pitch will act as a catalyst for his troops.

Catlin said: ‘It wasn’t much of a game quality-wise but the most important thing was getting the win.

‘There was a lot of pressure out there and we froze a bit in the second half.

‘We looked a bit anxious – which under the circumstances was not really surprising.

‘Our opponents went down to 10 men early on but we never made our numerical advantage count.

‘From the club’s point of view there is great relief to finally get moving in the right direction.

‘The win puts us back in touch at the bottom with three games in hand.

‘Coming off the transfer embargo at least gives us a chance.’

Dunstable were reduced to 10 men after 15 minutes following an incident involving Molyneaux, who has returned to the club on loan from the Hawks.

Thompson then became the Borough hero with the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time – nodding home an Eddie Wakely cross.

Catlin praised the contribution of both his newcomers.

‘If it hadn’t been for for our two new faces, we wouldn’t have won,’ added the boss.

‘I challenged Jamie on Friday to come and be a hero with us and he did just that.

‘Lee Molyneaux made a massive contribution at the back – helping us keep a clean sheet.’

Chairman Iain Sellstrom regards coming off the transfer embargo as a major step forward for the club.

He said: ‘We have been able to pay off our football creditors and have had the embargo lifted. A lot of hard work has gone on in the background to achieve this.

‘It is a massive step forward for the club.

‘It helps take some of the shackles off manager Mick Catlin and give him a chance.

‘Up until now he has been working with his hands and feet tied together.

‘Now he will have a little bit more freedom to operate in his own right.

‘In the next few days I am hoping there will be further developments.’