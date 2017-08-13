Deans in control to move top... Jackson’s mixed fortunes

Have your say

HORNDEAN are the early leaders in the Wessex League premier division after their comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Five Heads Park.

Goals from Connor Duffin (penalty), Miles Everett and Ash Howes took Michael Birmingham’s side to the top of the league.

The Deans won’t be getting too excited yet, though.

‘It would be nice if we were still there after the next 37 games,’ said boss Birmingham.

‘We showed we are getting better at dealing with the physicality of sides like Bournemouth.

‘They play very direct and try to make it ugly.

‘I felt we were always in control while only playing at about 60 per cent.

Duffin opened the scoring with a 15th-minute penalty after Josh Maloney had been brought down by the goalkeeper.

Everett headed in the second before half-time and Howes covered a corner to the far post after the break.

Young striker Joel Jackson grabbed a hat-trick as Baffins Milton Rovers edged out Fareham Town 3-2 at the Kendalls Stadium.

It proved a bitter sweet day for the 17-year-old, however, as he broke his wrist in a collision with Reds goalkeeper Luke Douglas late on.

‘It was a cracking derby and a great advert for the Wessex League,’ said Baffins boss Louis Bell.

‘Joel is on fire for us at the moment and all his goals came from excellent finishes.

‘His injury is a major blow to him and us.’

The home side held a two-goal lead midway through the second half but the Reds hit back with two goals in 10 minutes.

Sammy Kessack scored on 68 minutes following good work from Ash Tattersall and then Simon Woods levelled from the penalty spot.

Jackson, however, sealed the win for Baffins with his third goal eight minutes from the end.

Ian Saunders made a winning start as AFC Portchester manager as the Royals beat Team Solent 3-0 at Wicor Rec.

Saunders was pleased to get the three points after he took sole charge when Graham Rix left.

He said: ‘It has been a tough week at the club so it is nice to finish it with our first league win.

Steve Ramsey, Joe Bye and Joe Noakes scored the goals.

Goals from Harry Giles, Joe Boxall, Luke Walker and Marcus Bedford saw Petersfield Town to a 4-1 home win against Amesbury Town.

It was the Rams first league win since November 2016.