Deans must take second chance in Cup... Royals will be strong

HORNDEAN have been handed a great incentive for winning tonight’s FA Cup preliminary round replay against Binfield at Five Heads Park tonight (7.45pm).

The winners have been drawn at home in the next round against South West Peninsula League opponents Bodmin Town.

Michael Birmingham felt his side looked stale in the first meeting which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a result he will look to freshen things up by making a few changes.

‘We now have home advantage and we need to go out and get the job done,’ said Birmingham.

‘Binfield are a very big, strong direct side and we have to make sure we match their work-rate.

‘When we pass the ball at a good tempo not many teams will live with us.

‘It was a bad day at the office for us at Binfield but in their defence the players have been fantastic up to now.

‘This is the biggest club competition in the world and we want to go as far as we can in it.

‘We have to make sure we make the most of this chance.

‘The players owe themselves and each other a performance.’

Ian Saunders has warned AFC Portchester they cannot take their hosts Totton & Eling lightly in their Hampshire Senior Cup tie tonight (7.45pm).

‘Totton might be a league below us but we won’t be taking anything for granted,’ said Saunders.

‘We will go there with a strong side to keep our winning run going.’

The Royals have striker Dale Mason back in contention.

In the FA Cup Portchester have been given a plum home tie against Southern League Dorchester Town.

Fareham Town face the task of taming goal-hungry Blackfield & Langley in the Wessex League premier division at Gang Warily (7.45pm).

The home side hit double figures against hapless Petersfield Town at the weekend.

The Reds cause isn’t helped by the absence of key defenders Eliot Roberts and Louis Castles.

‘We have no trouble scoring goals but have to be better defensively,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

Meanwhile, Petersfield will look to bounce back from the 10-0 defeat in their Hampshire Senior Cup tie at Newport IOW.

Gosport Borough will host Western League Bridgwater next month in the FA Cup.

Moneyfields have been handed a trip to Southern League West Cinderford Town.