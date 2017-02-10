Deans set for Andover test... Portchester must get back on track

HORNDEAN are desperate for a return to action as they welcome Andover Town to Five Heads Park in the Wessex League premier division (3pm).

Michael Birmingham and his side have been left kicking their heels for the last two and a half weeks because of the weather.

It has seen them left frustrated while other teams around them have picked up points.

But the Deans are 10 points behind fifth placed AFC Portchester and have four games in hand now.

Birmingham is hoping his side are ready to resume their push for a top-six finish with a good win against Andover.

‘After an enforced break it can go one of two ways,’ said the Deans boss.

‘You either come back refreshed or you have to blow a few cobwebs away.

‘I am hoping the players are champing at the bit because Andover are a good side.

‘We drew 2-2 at their place earlier in the season and they are a dangerous side going forward.

‘They have blistering pace and their striker is a handful.

‘We need to be on our game and make sure we nullify their threat.’

The home side are without defender Charlie Walker and Joe Johnson.

Recent arrivals Ash Howes and Dan Sackman could be set to make their league debuts for the club.

AFC Portchester travel to Alresford Town looking to get back to winning ways after two successive defeats.

Losing to Portland and Sholing dented the Royals ambitions of finishing in the top two.

Graham Rix needs his side to get back on track if they are to rekindle their promotion chances.

Resurgent Fareham Town face Bemerton Heath Harlequins at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds are unbeaten in four games since Pete Stiles took over, boosting the belief they can avoid relegation.

Two draws and two wins has taken them up to 17th in the league, two points above the drop-zone.

‘We are getting stronger each week and the results have made a huge difference in our confidence,’ said Stiles.

‘I am quite confident in the squad moving forward.

‘This is a game where we have to be aiming to pick up another three points.

‘We are still guilty of doing silly things but if we can cut that out we should be okay.’

Central defender Ryan Inskip, signed from Andover, is in contention to make his debut.

Elliott Roberts is available again but Liam Kimber has left the club.