Early starts for Hawks and Moneys

The Hawks make an early start to their pre-season friendly programme on July 4 when they cross the Solent to take on Wessex League premier division Newport at St Georges Park

Boss Lee Bradbury will be using the game as a run out ahead of their prestigious friendly against Pompey at Westleigh Park the following Saturday.

That is bound to be a day of celebration for both clubs who enjoyed promotion at the end of last season.

It is sure to attract a large crowd and is an important part of the Hawks’ preparation for their return to National League South.

Newly-promoted Moneyfields – in the Southern League for the first time in their history – also start early against Lymington Town at Dover Road on the July 4.

Moneys manager Dave Carter has arranged a busy schedule, including games against Brockenhurst, Folland Sports, Baffins Milton Rovers and Fareham Town.

Gosport Borough will start their rebuilding process at Winchester City in the first week of July.

Wessex League Cup finalists Baffins have been handed a tough draw in this season’s competition.

They will travel to the talented university side Team Solent in the second round.

AFC Portchester have been drawn away to Bournemouth Poppies, with the winners hosting Cowes Sports in the second round.

Fareham Town and Horndean will both enjoy home advantage against AFC Stoneham and Brockenhurst respectively.

Petersfield Town entertain Andover Town and division one outfit United Services will meet Alton at Burnaby Road.

Pre-season friendlies

Tuesday; July 4: Moneyfields v Lymington Town; Newport v Hawks

Friday; July 7: Winchester City v Gosport Borough

Saturday; July 8: Hawks v Pompey; Wick v Horndean

Monday; July 10: Moneyfields v Brockenhurst

Tuesday; July 11: Sidlesham v Horndean

Thursday; July 13: Baffins Milton Rovers v Gosport Borough; Folland Sports v Moneyfields

Saturday; July 15: Laverstock & Ford v Petersfield Town; Hawks v Farnborough; Stockbridge v Fareham Town

Tuesday; July 18: Baffins Milton Rovers v Moneyfields; Clanfield v Fareham Town; AFC Totton v Hawks

Wednesday; July 19: Folland Sports v AFC Portchester

Thursday; July 20: Bemerton Heath Harlequins v Gosport Borough; Team Solent v Hawks

Saturday; July 22: AFC Portchester v Arundel; Fleetlands v Alresford Town; Hawks v Sutton United; Pagham v Fareham Town

Tuesday; July 25: Fareham Town v Moneyfields; Horndean v Hawks; Pagham v Baffins Milton Rovers; Sidlesham v AFC Portchester

Wednesday; July 26: Folland Sports v Gosport Borough

Saturday; July 29: AFC Portchester v AFC Bournemouth XI; Baffins Milton Rovers v Bosham; East Preston v Fareham Town; Horsham YMCA v Horndean; Moneyfields v Hawks; United Services v Blackfield & Langley