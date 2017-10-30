FA Trophy: Gosport go to Hartley... Moneys comfortable with home tie

GOSPORT BOROUGH have been handed another tricky assignment in the FA Trophy after being drawn away to Hartley Wintney in the next round.

The north Hampshire side play a level below Borough but enjoyed a 3-0 win at Swindon Supermarine in the last round.

Swindon Supermarine knocked Borough out of the FA Cup earlier this season so Borough know exactly how tough it will be.

Since the FA Cup exit however Borough have brought in new manager Mick Catlin and there are signs of improvement.

Catlin is hoping the 1-0 win against Bristol Manor Farm in the last round can spur them on to further success in the competition.

‘The draw against another team playing a league below us could have been worse,’ said Catlin.

‘It would have been nice to have been at home but we just have to go there and get a positive result.

‘They are not a bad side and are second in their league.

‘If we apply ourselves like we did in the last round then we will give ourselves half a chance.’

Catlin has seen enough in the development of his players to suggest they are making progress and can be more hopeful of getting wins.

‘Hopefully the win against Bristol Manor Farm will boost our confidence,’ added the Borough boss.

‘It was nice to see some of our young players walking around with smiles on their faces.’

Dave Carter is delighted to see Moneyfields get a home draw against either Cray Wanderers or Grays Athletic.

The two sides replay tomorrow night after drawing 2-2 in their first meeting.

‘It is great to get a home tie where we have a 100-per-cent record,’ said manager Carter.

‘We have to fancy our chances against anyone at home.

‘This is our first time in the competition as a club but we do have players with a lot of experience in national competitions.

‘Brett Poate, Sam Pearce and Dan Wooden have all been to Wembley in the Trophy and Lewis Fennemore made the Vase final with Sholing.

‘With Pompey being away on the date of the next round hopefully we can get a big crowd through the gate to get behind us.

‘We have come through two tough games already in the competition and want to progress into the next round when some of the bigger clubs come in.’

The ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 11.