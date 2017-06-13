Fans ensure Dawson is able to extend his stay

DANNY THOMPSON has revealed Gosport Borough’s successful deal to keep influential midfielder Aaron Dawson was all down to fan power.

After being relegated from National League South Borough felt it would be difficult to get him on board for next season.

Added to that was the problem of paying his wages with a lower budget.

Thompson explained that it was the fans who came to their rescue, though.

‘We had a fans forum at the club a fortnight ago and the position of experienced contracted players like Aaron Dawson and Ben Harding came up,’ said the assistant boss.

‘With our budget being slashed to £1,500 a week we explained it would be difficult to keep them.

‘A few of the fans appreciated the efforts of Aaron at the club last season and said that they were willing to contribute towards his wages.

‘That made bringing him back on board a viable proposition.

‘Even though there were offers on the table from Truro City and Salisbury he is happy to come back to Privett Park.

‘Though it wasn’t an easy season for any of us at the club strangely he still enjoyed it here.’

Dawson made 38 appearances for Borough and was one of their most consistent players.

He also proved very versatile, turning out at right-back, central midfield and on the right of midfield.

Borough view his capture as a big boost as they start preparations for life back in the Southern League premier division.

The 25 year old started his career in the youth team at Exeter City, signing a professional deal in May 2010 after serving a two-year scholarship.

While at Exeter he spent a loan period at Westleigh Park with the Hawks.

After being released by the Grecians in January 2015 he had spells with Torquay United and Truro City before joining Borough for last season.

Thompson admits manager Alex Pike will face a totally new challenge as he tries to build a team with limited resources.

‘We have a new chairman Tony Stares and his aim is to get Borough back on an even keel,’ said Thompson.

‘As a club we have had little choice but to cut our budget.

‘The club has debts to pay off and we have to live within our means.

‘That is the reality of life at the club as we look for greater stability.

‘We can only spend the income we are generating and there are probably teams in the Wessex League with bigger budgets than ours.

‘With the players we have managed to sign, however, I think we will hold our own next season.’

Borough have also recruited goalkeeper Nick Jordan, wide-player Romone Rose, midfielders Alex Przespolewski, Matt Buse and Jake Breed and defender Ashton Leigh.