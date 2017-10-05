Former Gosport trio have key Trophy role for Moneys

Have your say

Moneyfields are excited by the prospect of their first-ever FA Trophy tie as they welcome Bideford to Dover Road on Saturday (3pm).

Manager Dave Carter is hoping that their first-ever appearance in the competition will attract a bumper crowd.

A number of the players in the home side boast an outstanding FA Trophy pedigree so they will certainly know what to expect when it comes to the match.

The experiences will stand them in good stead.

Brett Poate, Sam Pearce and Dan Wooden were all members of the Gosport Borough squad that lost to Cambridge United in the Wembley final in 2014.

Carter believes their knowledge from that run will be very valuable and a help to him as well as the team..

‘It is the first time for the club and for me as a manager in the FA Trophy,’ said Carter.

‘But we have a number of players in our side who know what it is all about.

‘Apart from the ex-Gosport players there are others in the squad who have played in the competition before.

‘Their experience should help some of the other players for whom this is new.

‘It is a knockout competition so it is all about getting the job done on the day.

‘We want to ensure we maximise our home advantage.

‘There is some good prize money at stake in this competition and for a club like ours that can be massive.

‘Hopefully the local football community will turn out and get behind the lads.’

The home side have however suffered a massive blow with talisman captain Steve Hutchings not able to play.

The striker misses the game through suspension after being sent off at AFC Dunstable last weekend.

His powerful physical presence up front is bound to be missed.

The pressure he puts on defenders has freed up the space for young strike partner Ryan Pennery to score on a regular basis.

Hawks loanee midfielder Marley Ridge isn’t allowed to play as his parent club don’t want him cup-tied.

There is also a doubt over the fitness of Curtis da Costa who picked up a knock at Gosport in midweek.

Joe Briggs came through that game unscathed.

And the Moneys boss will utilise his strong squad.

‘We will have to shuffle things around a bit,’ said Carter.

‘The important thing is that we keep doing what has given us a good start to the season.’