Former Pompey striker exits Hawks for Weymouth loan

Matt Tubbs has sealed a one-month loan switch from the Hawks to Weymouth.

The former Pompey striker has struggled to get himself into the team at Westleigh Park after being injured in pre-season.

It means he won’t be around for the FA Cup trip to Maidenhead on October 14 after starting a month’s loan at the Southern League side this week.

Tubbs was the Hawks’ major signing in the summer but he has struggled to command a regular place in the starting line-up.

Injury limited his pre-season but since then he has been working hard to regain full match fitness.

Hawks manager Lee Bradbury believes the loan move is good for both player and club and will help him get sharper for the first team.

‘Matt needs to get playing minutes under his belt,’ added the Hawks boss.

‘Naturally he wants to be starting games on a regular basis but hasn’t been able to force his way into the team.

‘We know we will be getting a fitter and sharper player back after six or seven games at Weymouth.

‘It worked with defender Jordan Rose earlier in the season.

‘He came back to us fully functional and ready to go.

‘We are looking for the same to happen with our striker.’