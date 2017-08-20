Frustration for Fareham... Royals cruise through

Have your say

PETE STILES felt Fareham Town could hold their heads high despite exiting the FA Cup 3-2 at Southern League Salisbury.

The Reds more than matched the hosts for long spells and Stiles thought they were unlucky.

‘We are a little bit aggrieved not to come away with something,’ said Stiles.

‘Once we scored it was mainly all us.

‘Their third goal took a wicked deflection and we were a bit unlucky.

‘I think they underestimated us a bit and we caught them out.

With regular goalkeeper Luke Douglas not available the visitors had to call up 47-year-old Dave Hook.

The veteran excelled himself with a number of outstanding saves including a first-half penalty.

After the home side took a two-goal lead, Curt Robbins hit back in the 39th minute with an unstoppable 20-yard strike.

Even after being hit by a 73rd-minute sucker punch the Reds refused to give up.

Six minutes from time Simon Woods scored from the penalty spot.

AFC Portchester cruised to a 3-1 win over 10-man Amesbury Town at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Nathan Kirby, Steve Ramsey and Bobby Scott grabbed the goals.

‘We always felt we were in the ascendancy,’ said Royals manager Ian Saunders.

Horndean had Ash Howes sent off as they drew their tie 1-1 at Hellenic League Binfield.

The two teams will meet again in the replay on Tuesday night at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

‘If I asked my team to play this badly again I don’t think they could do it,’ said Horndean manager Michael Birmingham.

‘We looked flat and stale and will settle for a second bite.’

Miles Everett scored in the first half after a good move involving Jack Maloney and Harry Jackson.

In the Wessex premier, Baffins Milton Rovers stormed to the top with a 5-0 win at Bashley.

Joel Jackson (two), Calvin Moses, Jamie White and Max Davies scored the goals.

Petersfield Town endured a 10-0 mauling at the hands of Blackfield & Langley.