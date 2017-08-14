Good show on the road as Hawks impress to beat Wealdstone

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY was very pleased with his players after the Hawks secured a 1-0 away win at Wealdstone in the National League South.

The manager saw his team grow into the game after standing strong early on and then get the winner with a Theo Lewis header on 38 minutes.

Hosts Wealdstone piled on the pressure but could not find a way through.

Bradbury said: ‘It was a perfect away performance and we defended well, with another clean sheet which is three out of four.

‘We worked on the set piece which result in the goal.

‘It was a fantastic performance from all the players.’

Hawks were on the back foot early on and after only eight minutes Wealdstone hit the bar.

Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick put a ball through to Daniel Fitchett and should have really tested keeper Ryan Young from 10 yards when receiving the return.

Prior forced a corner in Hawks’ first attack. The striker met it himself but it was easily cleared on the near post.

Rory Williams was booked in the 25th minute for fouling Jerome Okimo on the left and he took the kick himself but shot over the bar.

Good interplay by Prior, Wes Fogden and Alfie Rutherford resulted in Mike Carter’s overhead kick going wide.

Hawks were getting more into the game and took the lead on 38 minutes after Elliot Benyon was booked for a foul on Wes Fogden.

From Theo Widdrington’s free-kick, Lewis ran in to power a header past the keeper from eight yards.

Just before half-time a long kick from Young was headed back to Williams who shot well over the bar.

On 43 minutes Lee Molyneaux was booked for a fierce challenge.

Despite a lot of effort Wealdstone’s final ball fell short and Hawks held out well for a half-time lead.

Ryan Woodford replaced Molyneaux at the break.

Young then blocked a shot and smothered another from 15 yards.

On 53 minutes Brian Stock replaced Carter but both sides were playing quite a few long balls forward.

Young did well to save a Wealdstone header from six yards as the home side attempted to find a way back.

The dangerous Abobaker Eisa made a telling break for Wealdstone and the final shot from Fitchett hit the post but he was offside.

At the other end, Rutherford teed up Prior who had his shot well saved.

Then Harris should have done better but his header was too weak at the far post.

On 83 minutes James Hayter replaced Rutherford and the Hawks defended well to come away with the win despite lots of Wealdstone pressure late on.

Meanwhile, Hawks defender Jordan Rose has gone on loan to Weymouth.

Hawks: Young, Williams, Robinson, Fogden, Lewis, Prior, Rutherford, Widdrington, Molyneaux, Harris, Carter. Subs: Stock, Woodford, Tubbs, Barker, Hayter. Attendance: 922