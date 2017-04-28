Gosport aim to give loyal fans something to cheer at home

GOSPORT BOROUGH aim to give the fans something to cheer by finishing their Vanarama National league South campaign with a win against Whitehawk at Privett Park tomorrow (3pm).

Borough suffered relegation last weekend when they failed to beat Concord.

But coach Danny Thompson is hoping for a positive finish to at least thank the fans and players who have remained behind the club.

He said: ‘Our fans have stuck with us all season and it would be nice to give them a winning finish.

‘The real heroes of the last few months are the players who stayed with us.

‘All of them could easily have jumped ship like a few others did.

‘I am not knocking them because they had their reasons but a big thanks is due to those who got us through the season.

‘It is remarkable under the circumstances that they got us so close to staying up.

‘With what they had to put up with they could quite easily have thrown in the towel.

‘The likes of Joe Oastler, Aaron Dawson, Ben Harding and Ben Wright have been immense.

‘It hasn’t been pleasant, easy or enjoyable for any of us.

‘That is not being harsh but stating fact.’

Borough’s season has been blighted by both on and off the pitch issues.

Financial problems, player walk-outs, transfer embargoes and winding up orders issued by HMRC due to late payment of taxes have been the order of the day.

Since October there has been continual talk of a takeover to rescue the club but to date nothing has materialised.

During the season there has also been speculation over the position of manager Alex Pike who was linked to jobs at AFC Totton and more recently Weymouth.

Goalkeeper Nick Jordan and experienced midfielder Harding are both ruled out by injury tomorrow.

Borough captain, Oastler, is also facing a race to be fit.

Members of Gosport’s successful development squad are set to play.

‘I think the fans would probably like to see some of them in action at senior level,’ said Thompson.

‘It might be a chance for them to show us what they can do.

‘Players will be moving on and obviously we face another pre-season of rebuilding the squad.

‘But the club need to sort out all the other issues.

‘We can’t go through what we have this season again that is for sure.

‘Hopefully we will get some positive news on the takeover.

‘Something needs to be done.’

Gosport Borough: Watch, Bird, Sanders, Oastler, Bryce, Lea, Lanahan, Dawson, Suracki, Lee, Wright, Grant, McCarthy, Bailey, Morris, Begley