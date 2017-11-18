Gosport Borough transfer embargo is lifted

Have your say

Gosport Borough have managed to lift their transfer embargo ahead of today’s crucial Evo-Stik Southern League premier division game against Dunstable Town at Privett Park (3pm).

Chairman Iain Sellstrom was delighted to announce that the club have managed to make progress in paying off some of their debts.

Since the start of the season the club have been forced to operate with a squad of 16 players because of the transfer embargo.

Sellstrom regards it as a major step forward for the club.

‘We have been able to pay off our football creditors and have the embargo lifted,’ said Sellstrom.

‘A lot of hard work has gone on in the background to get to this point.

‘It is a massive step in the right direction for the club.

‘It helps take some of the shackles off manager Mick Catlin and give him a chance.

‘Up until now he has been working with his hands and feet tied together.

‘Now he will have a little bit more freedom to operate in his own right.’