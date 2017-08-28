Gosport crushed... Right on the Moneys

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH fell to a humiliating 8-0 Southern League premier division defeat to Basingstoke Town at Privett Park.

Former Borough striker Ben Wright scored twice as Borough were outplayed from start to finish on bank holiday Monday.

Borough fell behind after only 70 seconds and their Hampshire opponents took full advantage to pile on the misery.

The defeat leaves Alex Pike’s side bottom of the league without a single point after five games.

Assistant manager Danny Thompson admitted the performance was unacceptable.

‘It was men against boys,’ said Thompson.

‘There was a lack of effort, no desire or passion.

‘I can handle getting beat but not like this.

‘Some of the players might get a bit of a shock this week.

‘It isn’t good enough.

‘Something needs to be done because we can’t keep going on like this.

‘We have to try and stay positive and lift everyone at the club but it is not easy.

‘It is just the situation we find ourselves in.’

Moneyfields continue to enjoy life in the Southern League south east division with a commanding 4-1 win at Hampshire rivals Fleet Town.

The win maintained the club’s unbeaten start at the higher level and took them to joint-top of the league.

‘We were in control all game and it was another good performance,’ said manager Dave Carter.

‘At the start we gave a sloppy goal away but after that took charge.

‘We were excellent value for our win.’

Moneys fell behind after just two minutes but hit back to level matters almost straight away.

After the goalkeeper parried out a James Ford effort Ryan Pennery knocked in the rebound.

On 15 minutes Conor Bailey put the visitors ahead with a remarkable 40-yard volley into the top corner.

In the second half Brett Poate extended the lead firing in a free-kick from the edge of the area.

Billy Connor chipped the goalkeeper for the fourth goal.